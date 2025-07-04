These 5 roles cemented Dustin Hoffman's acting legacy

Celebrated actor Dustin Hoffman has given us many memorable performances over the years. Known for his versatility and passion for his craft, Hoffman has played a myriad of characters, leaving an indelible mark on his audiences. Here, we look at five iconic roles that define Hoffman's talent and contribution to the film industry. Each one brings out a different side of his acting prowess.

Breakthrough role 'The Graduate' as Benjamin Braddock In The Graduate, Hoffman plays a recent college graduate, Benjamin Braddock, who gets embroiled in an affair with an older woman. The role was Hoffman's breakthrough in Hollywood and earned him critical acclaim. His portrayal of the confused and disillusioned young man struck a chord with audiences in the late 1960s. The film's success catapulted Hoffman into stardom and established him as a leading man.

Unforgettable character 'Midnight Cowboy' as Ratso Rizzo Hoffman's role as Ratso Rizzo in Midnight Cowboy was one of his most unforgettable performances. Playing a con artist with dreams of making it big in New York City, Hoffman's transformation into the gritty character was nothing short of remarkable. The film won several awards, including an Academy Award for Best Picture, only further cementing Hoffman's reputation as an exceptional actor willing to take on challenging roles.

Award-winning performance 'Rain Man' as Raymond Babbitt In Rain Man, Hoffman plays Raymond Babbitt, an autistic savant who goes on a cross-country trip with his brother. Hoffman's dedication to getting this role just right won him universal acclaim and several awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actor. His nuanced performance as Raymond raised awareness about autism and highlighted Hoffman's talent for bringing depth and authenticity to complex characters.

Gender-bending role 'Tootsie' as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels In Tootsie, Hoffman plays Michael Dorsey and Dorothy Michaels, displaying his comic prowess and dramatic skills. It narrates Michael's story as he dresses himself up as a woman to find acting work. Hoffman's performance was equally funny and poignant, bringing to light gender dynamics and cracking laughs on the way. The movie turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films at its time.