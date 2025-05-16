What's the story

Hadi Matar, the man convicted of stabbing author Salman Rushdie, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Matar was found guilty of attempted murder and assault by a jury in February.

The attack on Rushdie occurred on the Chautauqua Institution stage on August 12, 2022.

Rushdie was stabbed 15 times. One of the stabbings left him blinded in his right eye, while other injuries were to the head, neck, torso, and left hand.