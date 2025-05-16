What's the story

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a report detailing the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global health.

The report states that in just two years, between 2019 and 2021, global life expectancy fell by 1.8 years—the largest drop in recent history.

"Increased levels of anxiety and depression linked to COVID-19 reduced global healthy life expectancy by 6 weeks—erasing most of the gains made from lower mortality due to noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) during the same period," it said.