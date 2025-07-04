5 roles that made Tom Cruise a Hollywood legend

Tom Cruise has been a Hollywood stalwart for decades, famous for his versatility and dedication to his craft. Over the years, he has embraced an array of roles that have left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. From action-packed thrillers to dramatic performances, Cruise's filmography is cluttered with unforgettable characters. Here, we explore five iconic roles that defined his career and established him as one of the industry's finest.

Aviation ace 'Top Gun' Maverick In Top Gun, Cruise played Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a daring naval aviator. The 1986 film became an instant classic, cementing Cruise's status as a leading man in Hollywood. His portrayal of Maverick was a perfect blend of charisma and intensity, making the character relatable, yet aspirational. The role also demonstrated Cruise's dedication to perform most of his stunts, adding authenticity to the high-flying action.

Spy Extraordinaire 'Mission: Impossible' Ethan Hunt Cruise became Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible series in 1996. As an IMF agent, Hunt takes on missions that seem impossible with utmost precision and skill. The franchise has become synonymous with thrilling action sequences and complicated plots. Cruise's commitment to perform dangerous stunts himself has been a hallmark of these films, contributing significantly to their success and longevity.

Sports agent saga 'Jerry Maguire' Jerry Maguire In 1996's Jerry Maguire, Cruise played a sports agent whose moral crisis forces him to take a look at his life and career. It was a role that let Cruise display his versatility as an actor, mixing drama with humor and vulnerability. The film was a critical and commercial success, making millions globally.

Brotherly bonding 'Rain Man' Charlie Babbitt In the 1988 film Rain Man, Cruise starred as Charlie Babbitt opposite Dustin Hoffman's Raymond Babbitt. The plot follows how Charlie learns his estranged brother is an autistic savant after their father's demise leaves Raymond as the sole beneficiary of their $3 million estate. This role showed another dimension of Cruise's acting prowess by showcasing nuanced emotions through character progression on this emotional journey between siblings.