How Emma Stone reinvents every role she touches
What's the story
Today, Emma Stone has emerged as one of the torchbearers of modern Hollywood. The talented actor has the knack of giving a breath of fresh air to the age-old characters. Her combination of charm and depth is so amazing that she reimagines the characters for the modern audience. Here's looking at how she manages to reinvent the roles.
Musical magic
'La La Land' and musical revival
In La La Land, Stone breathed life into the character of an aspiring actor, giving a new lease of life to the age-old musical genre. From the get-go, her performance was both heartwarming and relatable, embodying the struggles and aspirations of several budding artists today. With her character dripping with authenticity and emotion, she revived the love for musicals among a new generation.
Historical twist
'The Favourite' is a historical drama
Stone's role in The Favourite also highlighted how she can adapt historical characters for a modern audience. Playing a cunning courtier, she brought complexity and nuance to the character, making a historical drama accessible and engaging. Her portrayal highlighted themes of power dynamics and ambition that resonate with today's viewers.
Comedic flair
Comedy reimagined in 'Easy A'
In Easy A, Stone redefined teen comedy as she played a high school student navigating rumors with wit and intelligence. The actor's impeccable comic timing and sharp dialogue delivery made the film stand out from the ordinary teen comedies. From tackling issues like reputation and identity with humor, she connected with the audience on both the emotional and rational levels.
Romantic refresh
Modern romance in 'Crazy Stupid Love'
Stone's role in Crazy Stupid Love proved her prowess in romantic comedies. She portrayed a character who was charmingly awkward and confidently self-assured, moving away from romantic cliches. Her chemistry with co-stars gave the narrative depth, making it relatable for those who are experiencing a modern-day relationship.
Dramatic edge
Dramatic depth in 'Birdman'
In Birdman, Stone ventured into the dramatic territory by essaying a complicated character who deals with personal demons amidst chaos. Her performance added emotional layers to the film's narrative of fame and identity crisis. With this role, she proved her mettle as an actor who can pull off complex storylines with ease.