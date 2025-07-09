Netflix's 'Monster' S04 to feature infamous Lizzie Borden case

Netflix is reportedly working on the fourth season of its true-crime anthology series, Monster. The fourth installment will focus on the infamous Lizzie Borden case, who was tried and acquitted for the 1892 ax killings of her father and stepmother in Massachusetts. The news comes as fans eagerly await Season 3, titled The Original Monster , starring Charlie Hunnam as serial killer Ed Gein.

Production details Season 4 in pre-production, shoot expected to start soon According to Deadline, the fourth season of Monster is currently in pre-production with plans for a fall shoot. As per reports, casting for the lead is underway. The Borden murders and subsequent trial received extensive media coverage in the US and have remained a part of American popular culture since then.

Cultural impact Numerous adaptations of the Borden case Borden's case has inspired many movies, shows, and theater adaptations over the years. Some of the most notable adaptations include Lizzie Borden Took an Axe (2014) and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles (2015). The second season, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, also focused on a high-profile murder case that received a huge amount of coverage and social media discourse.