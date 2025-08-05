Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj dies (34): Here's what happened
The Kannada cinema industry is mourning the untimely demise of actor Santhosh Balaraj, who passed away on Tuesday morning at a Bengaluru hospital. He was only 34. The young actor reportedly succumbed to complications from jaundice, leaving fans and colleagues in shock. His father, late Anekal Balaraj, was a renowned producer in the Kannada film industry and had produced films like Kariya 2 and Jackpot.
Balaraj had been battling jaundice for several weeks, which eventually led to his condition worsening. His health reportedly deteriorated over the past few weeks, and he was eventually shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, despite immediate medical attention, he could not be saved and ultimately succumbed to his illness.
Career and personal life
Balaraj made his acting debut in 2009 with the film Kempa, an action thriller produced by his father. He went on to star in movies like Olavina Ole, Janma, Ganapa, and Sathyam. His last project was Kariya 2 which was released in 2017. The actor was unmarried and lived with his mother. Meanwhile, his father passed away at the age of 64 on May 15, 2022. He was killed in a tragic accident when he was hit by a motorbike.