Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj dies (34): Here's what happened

Balaraj had been battling jaundice for several weeks, which eventually led to his condition worsening. His health reportedly deteriorated over the past few weeks, and he was eventually shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, despite immediate medical attention, he could not be saved and ultimately succumbed to his illness.

Career and personal life

Balaraj made his acting debut in 2009 with the film Kempa, an action thriller produced by his father. He went on to star in movies like Olavina Ole, Janma, Ganapa, and Sathyam. His last project was Kariya 2 which was released in 2017. The actor was unmarried and lived with his mother. Meanwhile, his father passed away at the age of 64 on May 15, 2022. He was killed in a tragic accident when he was hit by a motorbike.