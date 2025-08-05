5 times Ben Kingsley totally transformed on screen

Ben Kingsley is a versatile actor, capable of transforming into any character, and he's done just that in his career, portraying a plethora of roles. From the time he made a name for himself in the industry, he has left an indelible mark. Today, we look at five iconic roles of his, which showcase his exceptional talent and contribution to cinema.

Historical role 'Gandhi' as Mahatma Gandhi In the film Gandhi, Kingsley gave a powerful performance as Mahatma Gandhi, winning an Academy Award for Best Actor. His commitment to the role was reflected in his physical transformation and profound knowledge of Gandhi's philosophy. The success of the film introduced the world to both the man called Kingsley and India's independence movement.

Supporting role 'Schindler's List' as Itzhak Stern In Steven Spielberg's iconic Schindler's List, Kingsley played Itzhak Stern, the Jewish accountant who helps Oskar Schindler save over a thousand Jews during World War II. His understated yet powerfully moving performance brought so much depth to the narrative, proving how effortlessly he can convey the complexities of emotions with restraint and nuance.

Villainous role 'Sexy Beast' as Don Logan In Sexy Beast, Kingsley's depiction of Don Logan, an intimidating gangster, was simply intense. His performance got him critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, a testament to his ability to bring the character's explosive temper to life. Kingsley's mastery in making Logan unpredictable and volatile showed his wide range as an actor, mesmerizing audiences with his dynamic performance.

Complex character 'House of Sand and Fog' as Behrani In House of Sand and Fog, Kingsley played Behrani, a former Iranian colonel grappling with cultural displacement in America. His performance encapsulated the dignity and desperation of a man caught between personal storms. The film explored themes of identity and belonging through Behrani's heart-wrenching story.