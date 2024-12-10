Mumbai: CCTV video shows moment BEST bus rammed into pedestrians
An accident involving a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus took place in Kurla West, Mumbai, on Monday evening. The incident left four dead and 29 others injured. The deceased have been identified as Afreen Shah (19), Anam Shaikh (20), Kanish Kadri (55), and Shivam Kashyap (18).
CCTV footage reveals chilling details of Mumbai accident
CCTV footage from the scene captured the moments before the tragic accident. The video shows a person trying to signal the bus driver to slow down, but their efforts were in vain as the bus continued at high speed. The electric bus, operating on route number 332, had just left Kurla station around 9:30pm for Agarkar Chowk in Andheri West when it lost control barely 100 meters from its starting point.
Bus driver's condition and brake failure under investigation
Eyewitnesses at the spot claimed the bus driver seemed drunk. However, he alleged a brake failure led to the accident. Inspector Bharat Jadhav of the state transport department said a preliminary inspection didn't show any problem with the bus' brakes. A detailed investigation is underway to find out what exactly led to this tragic incident.
Eyewitness accounts and immediate aftermath of the accident
Eyewitness Aslam Ansari described a horrifying scene with "two persons lying almost dead in the road." He also noted that "the bus was full of passengers when the accident took place." Saad Shaikh, a local vegetable shop owner, witnessed at least five people being critically injured. In the immediate aftermath, residents broke bus windows to rescue passengers who fortunately escaped with minor injuries.
Injured rushed to hospital, driver detained after Mumbai accident
The injured were rushed to Bhabha Hospital for treatment. Dr Padmashri Ahire of Bhabha Hospital confirmed that "two people were brought dead," while another died of their injuries after being admitted. In the aftermath of the incident, police have detained Sanjay More, the 50-year-old bus driver involved in this tragic accident. The area was cordoned off by police officials as a large crowd gathered after the crash.