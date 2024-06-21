In brief Simplifying... In brief The Nifty hit a record high, driven by a surge in IT stocks like LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, and TCS.

The market's upward trend is fueled by factors such as the upcoming budget, policy continuity, and the potential return of foreign institutional investors.

Despite a dip in the FMCG index, IT, Healthcare, and Pharma sectors were trading in the green, indicating a positive market outlook.

The IT index was trading 2.3% higher

Nifty hits record high as IT stocks surge

By Mudit Dube 10:19 am Jun 21, 202410:19 am

What's the story The Nifty reached a new record high on Friday morning, driven by significant gains in IT stocks. This surge followed Accenture's forecast of annual revenue growth exceeding expectations due to increased demand for its artificial intelligence tools. Consequently, Accenture's stock soared over 7% in the overnight US trading. The Sensex also continued its upward trend from the previous session, with market participants remaining optimistic.

Market performance

Sensex, Nifty continue upward trend in early trade

At 9:45 am, the Sensex was up 0.13% at 77,576.47, and the Nifty was up 0.19% at 23,612.80. The IT index was trading 2.3% higher with LTIMindtree being the biggest gainer, rising over 3%. "IT is a sector which has not seen the kind of returns that overall market has and now a catch-up rally has begun where shares start performing," said Ruchin Jain, lead research analyst at 5Paisa.

Sectoral performance

IT, healthcare, pharma indices trade in green

Of the 13 sectoral indices, only IT, Healthcare, and Pharma were trading in the green while FMCG index was the worst hit. The broader market, including midcaps and small-caps outperformed headline indices and were trading at 0.5% and 0.6% higher, respectively. All major IT stocks—LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, and TCS—were top performers on the Nifty.

Positive outlook

Market optimism fuels continued gains

The market's positive trajectory is also attributed to factors such as the upcoming budget, policy continuity, and a potential return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs). On June 18, benchmark equity indices ended strong with NSE Nifty 50 closing at a record high for the fourth session in a row. "Political stability, good fundamentals, and good macro-economic factors are playing out well for India and this should continue," said Aishvarya Dadheech, founder and CIO of Fident Asset Management.