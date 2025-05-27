What's the story

Xiaomi has denied claims that its cutting-edge 3nm XRing O1 system-on-a-chip (SoC) is a customized solution from Arm.

The Chinese tech giant made the clarification on its official WeChat account, stressing that the chip was developed by its own team over four years.

The company said, "XRing O1 SoC is not based on a complete solution provided by Arm, and claims about it being an Arm-customized chip are groundless."