Spotify goes down: Thousands worldwide face problems accessing website, app
What's the story
Spotify, one of the world's leading music streaming platforms, is grappling with major server issues.
The disruption has rendered the service inaccessible for thousands of users worldwide.
Outage tracking website DownDetector reported a spike in reports after 5:45pm IST.
In India alone, over 160 users have flagged problems while in the US complaints have crossed over 17,000.
Outage pattern
Recent history of service interruptions
The current disruption is the latest in a series of service interruptions for Spotify.
The company faced several outages throughout April and another one just weeks ago, according to Spotify Status, the firm's official X account dedicated to outage updates.
Despite the growing number of user reports, Spotify is yet to issue an official statement or offer a timeline for when the service will be fully restored.
Experience
A look at the user impact
The current outage has affected 94% of users in America who are facing issues with the Spotify app.
Meanwhile, 5% are having trouble accessing the website and 1% are struggling with search functionality.
Frustrated by these persistent problems over the past month, many users have taken to social media seeking updates from Spotify on when they can expect normal service again.