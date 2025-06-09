Apple unveils macOS Tahoe with sleek design, smarter AI features
What's the story
Apple has unveiled the latest iteration of its Mac operating system, macOS 26 Tahoe.
The new OS comes with a stunning new design language based on a material called "Liquid Glass."
This gives apps and system elements like the Dock and menu bar a translucent, reflective look.
The update also brings smarter tools powered by Apple Intelligence, improved continuity between devices, and more personalized features.
User experience
New phone app and revamped Control Center
The redesign of macOS 26 Tahoe also includes new app icons in the Dock, a revamped Control Center, and customizable folder colors with emojis or symbols.
The menu bar is now fully transparent for an immersive experience.
One of the most exciting additions is the Phone app for Mac, which lets users make/receive calls through their iPhone and access Recents, Voicemail, and even use new features such as Call Screening.
Tech upgrades
Spotlight gets system-wide search updates
The system-wide search feature, Spotlight, has been updated to let users take direct actions like sending an email or creating a note.
The results are intelligently ranked and new browsing views and quick keys have been added for efficiency.
With Apple Intelligence, macOS Tahoe 26 introduces live translation in Messages, FaceTime calls, and even phone calls.
App additions
Journal and games app for better organization
The macOS Tahoe update also brings a new Journal app for writing and reflecting across devices.
For gamers, Apple has launched a new Games app that organizes all your games in one place.
It also comes with Game Overlay, which lets you tweak settings or invite friends without leaving your game.
Additional features
Redesigned Safari, Messages, Photos, and Notes apps
The update also brings a redesigned Safari with floating tabs and faster performance.
Messages now supports group polls, typing indicators, and custom backgrounds.
Photos and Notes apps have been redesigned for better organization with support for Markdown and audio transcriptions.
The full version of macOS 26 Tahoe will be available as a free update this fall.