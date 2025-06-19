What's the story

Napster and Sonos are facing a lawsuit over alleged unpaid copyright royalties.

The complaint, filed by non-profit music rights group SoundExchange, seeks more than $3.4 million from the two companies.

It centers on missed payments for the "Sonos Radio" service that used Napster's music catalog until 2023.

The lawsuit was filed in a California federal court and accuses both companies of underpaying statutory copyright royalties for this service.