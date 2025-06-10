Apple's iPadOS 26 debuts with new design, smarter multitasking features
What's the story
Apple has officially announced iPadOS 26, the latest software update for its iPad line.
The new version brings a host of improvements, including a revamped design, enhanced multitasking capabilities with an all-new windowing system, and major upgrades to the Files app.
The update also introduces Apple Intelligence features for better productivity and creativity. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Design overhaul
'Liquid Glass' design and a new windowing system
The most noticeable change in iPadOS 26 is the new "Liquid Glass" design, which gives a modern look to the iPad interface.
The translucent aesthetic promises a more immersive user experience.
Another major addition is the new windowing system, which lets users resize and organize app windows with unprecedented intuitiveness, bringing desktop-class management to the tablet form factor.
Smart features
Apple intelligence integration, upgraded core apps
iPadOS 26 also integrates Apple Intelligence, bringing smart capabilities like Live Translation for seamless communication across languages.
Core apps have been significantly upgraded too. The Files app now offers better organization and customization options, while new audio features provide more flexible input options and streamlined recording capabilities.
The Preview app has also been introduced on iPad for viewing/editing PDFs/images with Apple Pencil or touch.
Availability
iPadOS 26 release timeline and compatible devices
Developers will get early access to iPadOS 26, with a public beta expected later this summer. The official release is likely in August or September.
The update will be compatible with a wide range of devices, including the iPad Pro (M4), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), among others.