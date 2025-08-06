Astrology debate erupts over Uttarkashi cloudburst, astrologers clash over predictions

A sudden cloudburst hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi on August 5, 2024, leaving four people dead and dozens missing. Flash floods swept away homes and shops along the Gangotri route. While rescue teams work through tough weather, a public spat has broken out between two astrologers over what "stars" caused the tragedy.

Priyanka says Sheat star caused disaster; Sharmistha sticks to Jupiter Astrologer Priyanka says the disaster was written in the stars—specifically, the fixed star Sheat under Saturn and Neptune's influence, which she links to water-related calamities.

She doesn't buy claims about Jupiter in Ardra Nakshatra being behind it.

But astrologer Sharmistha stands by Jupiter's role, pointing to past Uttarakhand floods and her prediction for 2025.

Sharmistha faced flak for linking prediction to Air India crash Sharmistha has also faced heat for connecting her earlier warnings about an aviation accident to June's Air India crash.

She'd predicted a big air mishap but later clarified it wasn't aimed at any specific flight.