Power cut in parts of Harihar town today India Aug 06, 2025

Heads up if you're in Harihar Town: BESCOM has scheduled a power cut today from 10am to 3pm for some maintenance work.

Areas like Old P.B. Road, Bharampur, the railway station, bus stand, PWD office, and Tahsildar's office will be affected.

It's all part of efforts to make your future power supply more reliable—so plan ahead if you'll need electricity during those hours!