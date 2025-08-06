Next Article
Power cut in parts of Harihar town today
Heads up if you're in Harihar Town: BESCOM has scheduled a power cut today from 10am to 3pm for some maintenance work.
Areas like Old P.B. Road, Bharampur, the railway station, bus stand, PWD office, and Tahsildar's office will be affected.
It's all part of efforts to make your future power supply more reliable—so plan ahead if you'll need electricity during those hours!
What's the weather update for Bengaluru?
Bengaluru is set for a rainy stretch with daytime temperatures around 28-29°C and nights near 20°C.
Expect partly cloudy skies and occasional showers from August 6-10, with heavier rain likely on August 11 and 12.
No weather warnings so far—so your outdoor plans should be safe!