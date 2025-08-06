Indore, Bhopal report over 3,000 crimes each between December 9, 2021, and July 12, 2025
Madhya Pradesh has reported 612 attacks on police officers between January 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, with five officers losing their lives.
Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav shared these numbers in the Assembly, pointing out how risky things have become for law enforcement lately.
Even after rolling out the Police Commissioner System in Indore and Bhopal back in late 2021 to make policing stronger, crime rates haven't really dropped.
What about crime rates in both cities?
Indore saw over 3,000 thefts, nearly 12,000 vehicle thefts, more than 500 robberies, and over 300 murders since December 2021.
Bhopal isn't far behind—there were thousands of thefts and vehicle thefts too, plus hundreds of violent crimes including murder and robbery.
Both cities also reported a high number of cases involving violence against women and offenses against Scheduled Castes and Tribes.
Clearly, keeping these cities safe is still a big challenge for the police.
