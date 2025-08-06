Indore, Bhopal report over 3,000 crimes each between December 9, 2021, and July 12, 2025

What about crime rates in both cities?

Indore saw over 3,000 thefts, nearly 12,000 vehicle thefts, more than 500 robberies, and over 300 murders since December 2021.

Bhopal isn't far behind—there were thousands of thefts and vehicle thefts too, plus hundreds of violent crimes including murder and robbery.

Both cities also reported a high number of cases involving violence against women and offenses against Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Clearly, keeping these cities safe is still a big challenge for the police.

