Man killed over gutkha request in Bengaluru
In Bengaluru's Varthur, a 35-year-old tile worker named Jitendra Pandey alias Bablu was murdered by his co-worker Sitaram after a late-night argument over a ₹20 Vimal gutkha request.
Both men had been drinking at their construction site when Bablu asked Sitaram to buy him gutkha, which reportedly hurt Sitaram's pride.
Later that night, while Bablu was asleep, Sitaram attacked him with a hammer, leading to Bablu's death.
Investigation underway
Seetharam was arrested the next morning after Bablu's body was found.
Police say both men were intoxicated and describe the murder as an "ego clash" gone too far.
The investigation is ongoing as officers gather witness accounts and examine the scene.
The case is a stark reminder of how even small disagreements can turn deadly when alcohol is involved.