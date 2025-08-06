Over 400 trekkers rescued from Himachal's Kinnaur Kailash after cloudburst

Monsoon madness in Himachal

This rescue was no small feat—teams used ropes and ziplines to help 413 stranded trekkers cross rough terrain and floodwaters.

It's just one example of how intense this year's monsoon has been in Himachal: since June, nearly 200 lives have been lost and roads, power lines, and water supplies across the state have taken a major hit.

If you're planning travel or outdoor adventures here during monsoon season, it's definitely worth keeping an eye on weather updates.