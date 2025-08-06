Next Article
Chennai weather: City sweats under humidity; no rain expected
Chennai is sweating it out with highs around 34°C and humidity at 67%.
The IMD says this sticky, cloudy weather will stick around for a few more days, with only light showers expected in the city.
UV index at scorching 11
Even with clouds, the UV index is at a scorching 11—so midday sun can still burn.
Staying hydrated and wearing light clothes is key to beating the heat stress this week.
While Chennai's rain chances are low, nearby districts like Nilgiris and Coimbatore could get heavy monsoon downpours—showing just how uneven this season's rain can be across Tamil Nadu.