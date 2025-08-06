Man loses ₹55.64 lakh to online matrimonial fraud India Aug 06, 2025

A 32-year-old techie from Ullal Upanagara, Bengaluru, lost ₹55.64 lakh after connecting with a woman on Vokkaliga Matrimony.

Their chats quickly shifted to cryptocurrency "investments," where she sent him links to fake trading sites and showed off made-up profits.

Trusting what he saw, he transferred money in several installments to different accounts tied to the scam.