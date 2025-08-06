Next Article
Man loses ₹55.64 lakh to online matrimonial fraud
A 32-year-old techie from Ullal Upanagara, Bengaluru, lost ₹55.64 lakh after connecting with a woman on Vokkaliga Matrimony.
Their chats quickly shifted to cryptocurrency "investments," where she sent him links to fake trading sites and showed off made-up profits.
Trusting what he saw, he transferred money in several installments to different accounts tied to the scam.
Accused woman stopped replying to the man
When he tried to cash out his supposed earnings, she demanded extra fees—then stopped replying altogether.
Realizing he'd been conned, he filed a cyber fraud complaint with the police.
Investigators are now working to track down the accused and recover the scattered funds.