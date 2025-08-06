Next Article
Uttarkashi cloudburst: Over 130 people evacuated; rescue ops underway
A sudden cloudburst over the Kheerganga river on August 5 led to floods and landslides in Uttarkashi's Dharali village, even hitting an Army camp.
Rescue teams from the Army, NDRF, and SDRF jumped into action right away.
Colonel Harshvardhan shared that crews are still working hard despite tricky conditions.
Relief camps have been set up
Over 130 people have been safely evacuated so far, with many moved to safer spots like Gangotri.
Relief camps are up and running, offering food, water, and medical help.
The Army is using drones and tracker dogs to find anyone still stuck.
Helicopters are ready for more evacuations once the weather clears up.
With heavy rain warnings still in place, officials are moving people out of risky areas to keep everyone safe.