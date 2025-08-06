Uttarkashi cloudburst: Over 130 people evacuated; rescue ops underway

Relief camps have been set up

Over 130 people have been safely evacuated so far, with many moved to safer spots like Gangotri.

Relief camps are up and running, offering food, water, and medical help.

The Army is using drones and tracker dogs to find anyone still stuck.

Helicopters are ready for more evacuations once the weather clears up.

With heavy rain warnings still in place, officials are moving people out of risky areas to keep everyone safe.