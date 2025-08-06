On Hiroshima bombing anniversary, mayor has message for the world 

Kazumi Matsui, the mayor of Hiroshima, has called on the world's nuclear powers to abandon their reliance on nuclear deterrence. The appeal was made during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. On August 6, 1945, the United States dropped a uranium bomb called "Little Boy" on Hiroshima, killing an estimated 78,000 people instantly. Matsui's remarks came as residents, survivors, and representatives from 120 countries gathered at the city's peace memorial park.

Peace declaration Matsui warns of 'utterly inhumane' consequences In his peace declaration, Matsui said the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have led to a growing acceptance of nuclear weapons. He stressed that these developments "flagrantly disregard the lessons the international community should have learned from the tragedies of history." Matsui also warned that accepting nuclear weapons could lead to "utterly inhumane" consequences for future generations.

Survivor's story Matsui recalls poignant story of survivor Matsui also recalled a poignant story of a Hiroshima survivor who regretted not giving water to a woman begging for help during the bombing. The survivor was led to believe later that fighting for nuclear disarmament was her way of honoring those who died. The ceremony also saw over 4,940 names added to a registry of victims from the bombing, bringing the total deaths attributed to Hiroshima to nearly 350,000.