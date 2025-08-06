Uttarakhand flash flood: 4 dead, over 130 people displaced India Aug 06, 2025

A sudden flash flood hit Dharali village in Uttarakhand on August 5, leaving four people dead and around 130 forced to leave their homes.

Hotels and homestays were significantly damaged, and the damage is pretty serious.

Prime Minister Modi has promised support to Chief Minister Dhami as teams work to find survivors—so far, only one body has been recovered from the debris.