Next Article
Uttarakhand flash flood: 4 dead, over 130 people displaced
A sudden flash flood hit Dharali village in Uttarakhand on August 5, leaving four people dead and around 130 forced to leave their homes.
Hotels and homestays were significantly damaged, and the damage is pretty serious.
Prime Minister Modi has promised support to Chief Minister Dhami as teams work to find survivors—so far, only one body has been recovered from the debris.
Over 60 people—including 11 soldiers—are missing
Rescue efforts are in full swing, but rough weather and blocked roads are slowing things down.
About 70-80 people have been saved by army, ITBP, and SDRF teams. Still, over 60 people—including 11 soldiers—are missing.
Helicopters are ready to help once the weather clears up, while more than 150 soldiers keep searching through challenging conditions.