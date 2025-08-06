Tamil Nadu cop killed while trying to settle father-son dispute India Aug 06, 2025

Special Sub-Inspector Shanmugavel, 52, lost his life on Tuesday evening in Thiruppur district after stepping in to calm a violent argument between a father and son at a local farm.

While he was arranging medical help for the injured father, the son—Thangaraj—suddenly attacked him with a sickle, causing fatal head injuries.

The officer's driver managed to escape and call for backup.