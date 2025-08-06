Next Article
Tamil Nadu cop killed while trying to settle father-son dispute
Special Sub-Inspector Shanmugavel, 52, lost his life on Tuesday evening in Thiruppur district after stepping in to calm a violent argument between a father and son at a local farm.
While he was arranging medical help for the injured father, the son—Thangaraj—suddenly attacked him with a sickle, causing fatal head injuries.
The officer's driver managed to escape and call for backup.
Manhunt launched, CM announces compensation
Police have launched a manhunt for Thangaraj, who fled the scene.
Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed condolences and announced ₹30 lakh compensation for Shanmugavel's family.
Authorities are promising support to his loved ones and say they're determined to bring the suspect to justice soon.