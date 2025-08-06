Sidhu Moosewala's statue shot at; mother says, 'Justice will come' India Aug 06, 2025

Sidhu Moosewala's statue in Dabwali, Haryana was shot at, sparking outrage both locally and online.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility and warned people not to honor Moosewala as a martyr.

His mother, Charan Kaur, called it an attack on his memory but said his legacy would continue and justice would come.