Sidhu Moosewala's statue shot at; mother says, 'Justice will come'
Sidhu Moosewala's statue in Dabwali, Haryana was shot at, sparking outrage both locally and online.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility and warned people not to honor Moosewala as a martyr.
His mother, Charan Kaur, called it an attack on his memory but said his legacy would continue and justice would come.
Police have registered a case
Police have registered a case in Dabwali after the incident.
The shooting quickly went viral on social media, with many likely expressing anger and support for Moosewala's family.
Known for speaking up for people's rights before his 2022 murder, Moosewala remains a powerful figure for many young fans.