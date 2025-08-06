Next Article
Mizoram kicks off biometric registration of Myanmar refugees
Mizoram just kicked off its first-ever biometric registration drive for 690 Myanmarese refugees across 11 districts.
The process started on July 31 and is running pretty smoothly, even with a few tech hiccups.
State Home Minister K Sapdanga confirmed the move, saying it's all about getting everyone properly documented.
Why is this happening?
Mizoram currently hosts over 32,000 refugees from Myanmar, mostly from the Chin community who fled after the 2021 military coup.
There were earlier worries that using a central government portal might force people back to Myanmar, so Mizoram pushed for its own system to keep things safer for refugees.
Once this round wraps up, similar registration will start for Bangladeshi refugees living in the state.