Uttarkashi cloudburst: 130 people rescued; many still unaccounted for

Army called in as rescue operations continue

With the main road near the Bhagirathi river washed out, reaching those stranded has been really tough.

The Indian Army has brought in helicopters since ground routes are blocked—about 130 people have been rescued so far.

A 150-member team from the 14 Rajputana Rifles is also on the ground, but heavy rain and damaged roads are slowing things down.

Many are still unaccounted for as rescue operations continue around the clock.