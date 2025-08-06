Next Article
Manipur: 2 militants, 2 arms smugglers arrested in Imphal
Security forces in Manipur just arrested two militants and two arms smugglers during ongoing crackdowns in Imphal.
The state's been caught up in ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, with over 260 lives lost.
Since February, Manipur has been under President's rule after the Chief Minister stepped down.
Militants were involved in recruiting new members
One man linked to a banned group was picked up for recruiting new members, while two others were caught smuggling a pistol and ammo.
Another arrest was made for extortion tied to a different banned outfit.
With tensions still high, Parliament has extended President's rule by another six months to try and keep things stable while the unrest continues.