Delhi records its coolest morning this season
Delhi just had its coolest morning this season, with temperatures dipping to 26.1°C—just a bit lower than usual for August, says the IMD.
Expect a cloudy day ahead, and you might want to keep an umbrella handy as light rain or drizzle is likely.
Humidity was high at 80%
Humidity was high at 80% this morning, and the city should warm up to around 33°C later today.
The good news: even with these cooler vibes, Delhi's air quality stayed in the "satisfactory" range (AQI of 98), so you can breathe easy while enjoying the change in weather.