₹390cr drug ring busted between Mumbai, Mysuru
Mumbai Police, with help from Mysuru cops, just cracked a major drug ring running between the two cities.
They seized approximately 188kg of mephedrone, with a street value estimated between ₹381 crore and ₹390 crore, and arrested four people from Karnataka, Mumbai, and Gujarat.
The operation had one group making the drugs in Mysuru and another distributing them around Mumbai.
Drug factory, codes, underworld links
Turns out, this wasn't their first catch: police earlier found 4kg of mephedrone in Vasai worth ₹8cr, all linked to the same gang.
The syndicate used WhatsApp pics of colored shirts as secret codes for deals in Bengaluru.
During raids, cops also found a fully-equipped drug factory hidden in a shed and uncovered 22kg more stashed away in Powai.
One Mysuru inspector got suspended for missing the signs.
Now, India's Intelligence Bureau is digging into possible underworld connections to see just how far this network goes.