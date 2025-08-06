₹390cr drug ring busted between Mumbai, Mysuru

Drug factory, codes, underworld links

Turns out, this wasn't their first catch: police earlier found 4kg of mephedrone in Vasai worth ₹8cr, all linked to the same gang.

The syndicate used WhatsApp pics of colored shirts as secret codes for deals in Bengaluru.

During raids, cops also found a fully-equipped drug factory hidden in a shed and uncovered 22kg more stashed away in Powai.

One Mysuru inspector got suspended for missing the signs.

Now, India's Intelligence Bureau is digging into possible underworld connections to see just how far this network goes.