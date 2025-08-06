Bengaluru airport has most bird strikes in South India
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has seen the highest number of bird strikes in South India—535 cases since 2022, according to aviation officials.
Nationally, only Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad airports have reported more.
For KIA, these incidents are a big safety headache as birds and planes definitely don't mix.
Why so many bird strikes?
Experts say KIA's location—built on an old lake and surrounded by farmland—makes it a hotspot for birds.
To tackle the problem, the airport has rolled out a Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Management system that uses real-time monitoring and daily data checks to keep wildlife risks in check.
Hyderabad and Chennai airports are also dealing with hundreds of bird strikes each, showing this is a wider issue across southern India.