Uttarakhand flash floods: 4 dead, dozens missing; army called in
Heavy rains have triggered sudden floods and landslides in Uttarakhand, leaving four people dead and dozens missing.
Rescue teams—including the army—are having a tough time reaching Dharali village because of blocked roads and nonstop rain.
Dharali is a regular stop for travelers headed to Gangotri, making the situation even more worrying.
Army using drones, heavy equipment to speed up rescues
Search operations are still going, but many people remain unaccounted for.
An army camp in Harsil was also hit by flash floods, with 11 soldiers still missing.
The army is using drones and heavy equipment to speed up rescues.
Videos from the scene show just how much damage the floods have caused in Dharali—a reminder that climate change keeps making disasters like this more common here.