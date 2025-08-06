Uttarkashi mudslide: Army rescues over 130 people; orange alert issued

IMD issues orange alert for more rain in Uttarkashi

So far, over 130 people have been rescued by joint teams from the Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF.

Helicopters are dropping food and medical supplies while locals are being moved to safer spots because of rising water levels.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for more rain in Uttarkashi—so everyone's staying on high alert and working together to keep things under control.