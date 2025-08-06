Next Article
Uttarkashi mudslide: Army rescues over 130 people; orange alert issued
After heavy mudslides hit Uttarkashi's Harsil area, the Indian Army quickly stepped in with 150 personnel.
Led by Colonel Harshvardhan, teams have been using tracker dogs, drones, and earthmovers to find and evacuate people since August 5, 2025.
The disaster was triggered by sudden cloudbursts in Dharali and Sukhi Top.
IMD issues orange alert for more rain in Uttarkashi
So far, over 130 people have been rescued by joint teams from the Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF.
Helicopters are dropping food and medical supplies while locals are being moved to safer spots because of rising water levels.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for more rain in Uttarkashi—so everyone's staying on high alert and working together to keep things under control.