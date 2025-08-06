Next Article
Bihar: Man kills son-in-law over inter-caste marriage, treated as honor-killing
Rahul Kumar, a 25-year-old nursing student at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), was shot and killed on campus by his father-in-law, Premshankar Jha, reportedly because Rahul had married Jha's daughter, Tannu Priya, against caste traditions.
The case is being treated as a suspected honor killing rooted in caste-based opposition.
Students beat up Jha; protests broke out
After the shooting, students reacted angrily—some even beat up Jha before he was hospitalized in critical condition.
Protests broke out across DMCH, with students blocking emergency services and clashing with police until senior officials stepped in.
Police recovered the weapon from Jha and registered a murder case; legal proceedings are ongoing.