After denying parade invite, Trump to meet Pakistan army chief
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump is set to host Pakistan Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for a closed-door lunch at the White House on Wednesday.
The meeting is scheduled for 1:00pm (Washington time) in the Cabinet Room, according to Trump's public schedule.
Munir is on a five-day official trip to the US, which started on Sunday.
Diplomatic agenda
Munir's expected meetings in US
The visit, which is "primarily bilateral in nature," is aimed at strengthening military and strategic ties between the two countries.
During his stay, Munir is also expected to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, reports state.
The meetings are likely to focus on regional stability, counterterrorism cooperation, and broader security issues. However, no specific agenda has been confirmed by officials.
Recent conflicts
Munir's visit follows India-Pakistan conflict
This is Munir's first official visit to the US after recent border tensions between India and Pakistan.
The conflict was triggered by a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians on April 22.
In retaliation, India launched "Operation Sindoor," striking terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK.
The violence ended with a ceasefire proposal from Islamabad.
After the ceasefire, Trump repeatedly claimed that he used trade as leverage to broker peace between the two nations—an assertion denied by India.
Public dissent
Munir's visit to US, meeting with Trump provoke protests
However, Munir's visit has been marred by protests from Pakistani Americans and others who demand "unfettered democracy" in Pakistan.
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged demonstrations outside the Four Seasons Hotel where Munir was staying.
They chanted slogans such as "Asim Munir, you are a coward," "shame on you, mass murderer," and "Pakistaniyon Ke Kaatil (Killer of Pakistanis)."
Unrelated events
Munir's visit amid Israel-Iran tensions
Initially, there were speculations that Munir would attend the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14. However, these claims were denied by the White House.
"This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited," a White House official said.
Trump's meeting with Munir remains significant amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, given Pakistan's strategic location as a frontline state for the US in potential conflicts involving Iran.