Who's Elizabeth MacDonough, who could upend Trump's 'big beautiful' bill?

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough is at the center of a controversy over President Donald Trump 's massive tax bill. Dubbed the "One big, beautiful bill" by Trump, the 1,000-page document aims to cut spending and extend tax breaks. However, MacDonough's objections could delay its passage past the July 4 deadline set by Trump. She has previously ruled that some provisions of the bill violate the Byrd Rule.

Parliamentarian position Who is Elizabeth MacDonough? MacDonough has served as Senate parliamentarian since 2012, making her the first woman to hold this position. She was appointed by Democratic Senator Harry Reid and has served under both Republican and Democratic leadership. In 2021, she faced a similar controversy when Democrats considered overruling her decision against adding a minimum wage hike to a policy bill.

Byrd rule violation What is the Byrd rule? MacDonough has said that certain provisions of Trump's tax bill violate the Byrd Rule, a 1985 Senate rule prohibiting "extraneous" provisions on reconciliation bills. The reconciliation process is critical as it allows Republicans to bypass a Democratic filibuster and pass the bill with a simple majority. However, MacDonough found attempts to change policy in the current budget bill, which is meant for government spending guidance.