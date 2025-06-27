Trump threatens to sue CNN, NYT over Iran airstrike reporting

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to sue CNN and The New York Times over their reporting on US airstrikes in Iran . Trump's attorney, Alejandro Brito, alleged that the reports were false and defamatory. The reports in question described an early US intelligence assessment of the strikes that contradicted Trump's claim that Iran's nuclear enrichment sites were "completely and totally obliterated."

Defense Both outlets have defended their reporting Both CNN and The NYT have defended their reporting. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the network rejected Brito's claims, while The NYT said, "No retraction is needed. No apology will be forthcoming. We told the truth to the best of our ability." This comes as Trump has ramped up legal action against major media outlets in recent months, including CBS, prompting some First Amendment experts to condemn his use of legal threats and litigation to bind and intimidate newsrooms.

Leak allegations 'Fire the reporter...': Trump attacks media Administration officials have confirmed the existence of an early US intelligence assessment but said it was leaked to undermine Trump. Several officials have promised investigations into these leaks, with Trump calling for the prosecution of anyone involved. He also personally attacked CNN and The NYT, demanding the firing of a reporter who broke the initial story.