What 'Stranger Things' gets right about small-town culture
Popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, has been thrilling audiences with its amazing plot and mind-numbing nostalgia for the 80s.
However, apart from its supernatural elements, Stranger Things depicts small-town life to the T.
It perfectly encapsulates community dynamics, local traditions, and everyday issues of residents.
Here's how Stranger Things depicts various elements of small-town culture to perfection, giving viewers a relatable experience.
Community ties
Close-knit community bonds
In Stranger Things, the sense of community is very much palpable. Residents know each other well, often getting together for events or supporting one another during crises.
This is similar to real-life small towns where personal connections are strong and neighbors come together often to celebrate or lend a helping hand.
The show emphasizes how these bonds create a supportive environment, which can be comforting and stifling, at times.
Social spots
Local hangouts as social hubs
The series also highlights local hangouts such as diners and arcades as primary social hubs for characters.
These are where the action is, where friendships are struck, and stories are told.
In many small towns, such locals are an integral part of daily life, offering spaces for interaction outside of home or work.
They become an essential part of the community's social fabric.
Everyday patterns
Tradition and routine in daily life
Stranger Things does an excellent job of portraying how tradition and routine define everyday life in small towns.
From yearly fairs to weekly town meetings, these events provide an element of structure while also reinforcing cultural practices within the community.
While such routines are comforting, they can also become a hindrance to change, something the show explores through several character arcs across the series.
Resource constraints
Challenges of limited resources
The show also touches on challenges faced by residents struggling with limited resources in smaller communities.
Be it access to advanced technology or specialized services, like healthcare facilities only available in larger cities nearby.
This is something that resonates with viewers who are mindful of similar constraints when living away from urban centers.
Here, amenities may not always be readily accessible.