What 'Stranger Things' gets right about small-town culture

What's the story

Popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, has been thrilling audiences with its amazing plot and mind-numbing nostalgia for the 80s.

However, apart from its supernatural elements, Stranger Things depicts small-town life to the T.

It perfectly encapsulates community dynamics, local traditions, and everyday issues of residents.

Here's how Stranger Things depicts various elements of small-town culture to perfection, giving viewers a relatable experience.