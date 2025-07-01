Malayalam actor Minu Muneer was arrested on Monday

Minu Muneer arrested for alleged online harassment against Balachandra Menon

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:13 pm Jul 01, 202505:13 pm

What's the story

Malayalam actor Minu Muneer (45) was arrested on Monday by Kochi City's cybercrime police for allegedly making obscene and defamatory comments against fellow actor-director Balachandra Menon on social media. The arrest came after Muneer surrendered at the cybercrime police station following the Kerala High Court's dismissal of her anticipatory bail plea, instead ordering her to appear before the police. She has since been released on bail as per court directions.