Minu Muneer arrested for alleged online harassment against Balachandra Menon
What's the story
Malayalam actor Minu Muneer (45) was arrested on Monday by Kochi City's cybercrime police for allegedly making obscene and defamatory comments against fellow actor-director Balachandra Menon on social media. The arrest came after Muneer surrendered at the cybercrime police station following the Kerala High Court's dismissal of her anticipatory bail plea, instead ordering her to appear before the police. She has since been released on bail as per court directions.
Context
Muneer's co-accused, Sangeeth Luis
Sangeeth Luis was another person reportedly accused of being in on the online harassment. The case against Muneer and her co-accused, Luis (45), was originally registered on October 2, 2024. They have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), IT Act, and Kerala Police Act.
Legal proceedings
Luis allegedly made threatening calls to Menon
The FIR states that Muneer repeatedly made derogatory posts about Menon, posted his photo, and instigated vulgar comments. However, as per reports, it didn't just stop at social media posts. Luis allegedly made threatening calls to Menon on September 13 and 14, 2024. The exact details of the posts aren't available yet.