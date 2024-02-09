Solana is trading at $104 today, which is up by 5.25% in the last seven days

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:00 am Feb 09, 202411:00 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 3.13% over the last 24 hours to trade at $45,917.84. It is 6.88% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.71% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,445.20. It has increased 6.41% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $901.34 billion and $293.99 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $322.08, which is 2.23% higher than yesterday and 6.73% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 0.78% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.41% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 3.79%) and $0.088 (up 0.43%), respectively.

Solana is up by 5.25% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $104.31 (up 2.57%), $7.05 (up 1.59%), $0.0000099 (up 2.76%), and $0.88 (up 0.088%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 5.25% while Polka Dot has risen by 4.11%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 3.35% of its value whereas Polygon is 3.76% up.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are BitTorrent (New), Dymension, Beam, eCash, and Pyth Network. They are trading at $0.0000011 (up 32.22%), $7.78 (up 30.24%), $0.011 (up 10.72%), $0.000033 (up 10.07%), and $0.55 (up 9.85%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (up 0.09%), respectively.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Jupiter, Ronin, Frax Share, Flare, and Ethereum Name Service. They are trading at $0.55 (down 9.57%), $2.44 (down 7.79%), $9.09 (down 7.06%), $0.022 (down 4.23%), and $20.93 (down 4.20%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $35.98 (up 1.32%), $18.31 (down 2.50%), $12.53 (up 1.32%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $6.40 (down 0.11%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.50 (up 4.82%), $2.28 (up 5.04%), $1.65 (up 9.75%), $4.53 (up 4.28%), and $0.77 (up 1.83%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.72 trillion, a 1.42% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $57.95 billion, which marks a 14.44% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.73 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.35 trillion.