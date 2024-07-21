In short Simplifying... In short Google Photos' 'My Week' feature lets you create and share photo albums, with options to manage members, comments, and likes.

You can enhance your photos with editing tools like filters and cropping before adding them to the album.

However, once added, photos can't be edited further.

This feature is a fun and easy way to relive and share your weekly memories. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The 'My Week' feature is currently invite-based

Google Photos lets you share memories with friends: Here's how

By Akash Pandey 04:20 pm Jul 21, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Google Photos app now includes a 'My Week' feature, which aims to add a social element for all Google account users. This new feature enables users to share their weekly highlights in a private album with chosen contacts. Currently, it is being rolled out through an invite-based system and is not widely available yet. Users can access it only when they receive an invitation from someone who already has early access.

Usage guide

'My Week' feature: A step-by-step user guide

To utilize the 'My Week' feature, users must first receive an invitation link. Upon acceptance, they will find an 'Introducing My Week' tile in the Photos menu. This tile is also visible on the web version of Photos, but albums can only be created via the mobile app. The feature is compatible with version 6.89 or higher of the Google Photos app.

Album management

Creating and managing albums

The process of using the 'My Week' feature involves several steps. Users first open the Google Photos app, tap on 'Introducing My Week,' select 'Add photos,' and choose their desired images. The facility automatically selects and displays photos based on the date they were taken. Now tap 'Next' in the upper-right corner, add captions to their photos, save them, and then share the album link with others.

User control

User control and privacy options

The 'My Week' feature allows users to manage members, comments, and likes on their albums. Users can disable comments or likes if they prefer not to receive them. They also have the ability to remove or block members from viewing their weekly updates. Furthermore, they can control their album's visibility by deleting it or stopping link sharing if they no longer want it to be public.

Image enhancement

Enhancing images with editing tools

The 'My Week' feature in Google Photos provides a unique way to share and relive recent memories. You can enhance shared images using the app's editing tools before adding them to the album. The app offers various editing options such as filters, color adjustments, cropping, and creating cinematic videos. However, once images are added to the album, they cannot be edited further.