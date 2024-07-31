Nothing Phone 2a Plus, with 50MP cameras, launched at ₹28,000
Nothing has introduced its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus in India. This device is an enhanced version of the existing Phone 2a. The Phone 2a Plus has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Glyph Interface that light up during calls, a Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset, 50MP front and rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 5G connectivity. Prices start at ₹27,999 for the 8GB/256GB configuration.
What about design and display?
Nothing Phone 2a Plus features a Full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 394ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display boasts 1,300-nits of peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device has an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant body, and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader, and dual stereo speakers. It is available in Black and Gray color options.
A look at the cameras
Nothing Phone 2a Plus boasts a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.88) primary sensor and another 50MP secondary lens. On the front, there's a 50MP selfie shooter. The primary rear camera is equipped with a Samsung GN9 sensor, while the secondary one uses a Samsung JN1. Both sensors offer impressive features such as optical image stabilization (OIS), electronic image stabilization (EIS), and a wide field of view.
OS, battery, and connectivity
Nothing Phone 2a Plus runs on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6, and comes with a commitment for three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. The handset offers a variety of connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging as well as reverse wired charging at 5W.
Pricing and special offers
The base 8GB/256GB variant is priced at ₹27,999. A higher-end version offering 12GB RAM along with the same storage capacity is available for ₹29,999. The 8GB RAM version is priced at ₹24,999 and the 12GB model at ₹26,999 on the first day of sale. After this period, prices will revert to their original tags. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting August 7 in India, before being released in other markets in September.