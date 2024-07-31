In short Simplifying... In short The new Nothing Phone 2a Plus, priced at ₹28,000, offers a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, dual 50MP cameras, and a robust 5,000mAh battery.

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:50 pm Jul 31, 202403:50 pm

What's the story Nothing has introduced its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus in India. This device is an enhanced version of the existing Phone 2a. The Phone 2a Plus has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Glyph Interface that light up during calls, a Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset, 50MP front and rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 5G connectivity. Prices start at ₹27,999 for the 8GB/256GB configuration.

Specifications

What about design and display?

Nothing Phone 2a Plus features a Full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 394ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display boasts 1,300-nits of peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device has an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant body, and comes with an in-display fingerprint reader, and dual stereo speakers. It is available in Black and Gray color options.

Snappers

A look at the cameras

Nothing Phone 2a Plus boasts a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.88) primary sensor and another 50MP secondary lens. On the front, there's a 50MP selfie shooter. The primary rear camera is equipped with a Samsung GN9 sensor, while the secondary one uses a Samsung JN1. Both sensors offer impressive features such as optical image stabilization (OIS), electronic image stabilization (EIS), and a wide field of view.

Battery

OS, battery, and connectivity

Nothing Phone 2a Plus runs on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6, and comes with a commitment for three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. The handset offers a variety of connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging as well as reverse wired charging at 5W.

Launch offers

Pricing and special offers

The base 8GB/256GB variant is priced at ₹27,999. A higher-end version offering 12GB RAM along with the same storage capacity is available for ₹29,999. The 8GB RAM version is priced at ₹24,999 and the 12GB model at ₹26,999 on the first day of sale. After this period, prices will revert to their original tags. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting August 7 in India, before being released in other markets in September.