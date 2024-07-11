In short Simplifying... In short A Windows vulnerability, which tricked users into opening malicious websites, has been fixed by Microsoft.

The flaw was exploited through Internet Explorer, using a deceptive method that made users believe they were opening a PDF file.

Microsoft's recent patch release has addressed this issue, enhancing the security of Windows users. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The vulnerability was present in both Windows 10 and Windows 11

Unpatched for a year: Windows vulnerability puts users at risk

By Akash Pandey 03:00 pm Jul 11, 202403:00 pm

What's the story Researchers from security firm Check Point, have discovered that threat actors have been exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in Windows, to target users with malware for over a year before Microsoft fixed it. The vulnerability, known as CVE-2024-CVE-38112, was present in both Windows 10 and Windows 11. It caused devices to open the decommissioned Internet Explorer (IE) browser. Malicious code exploiting this flaw has been circulating since at least January 2023 and remained active until May of this year.

Attack method

Novel tricks used to lure Windows users

The attack code executed "novel (or previously unknown) tricks to lure Windows users for remote code execution," according to Check Point researchers. One trick involved a link that appeared to open a PDF file but actually had a .url extension. The file displayed an icon indicating it was a PDF, not a .url file, when viewed in Windows. This deceptive method led users to unknowingly open malicious websites via IE.

Vulnerability exploitation

Internet Explorer's insecurity exploited by attackers

Check Point researcher Haifei Li explained the attacker could "do many bad things because IE is insecure and outdated." If an attacker had an IE zero-day exploit, which is easier to find in comparison to Chrome/Edge, they could attack victims to gain remote code execution immediately.

Fix

Microsoft fixes vulnerability in monthly patch release

Microsoft has addressed the zero-day vulnerability in its monthly patch release program. The vulnerability was located in the MSHTML engine of Windows and had a severity rating of 7.0 out of 10. Check Point provided cryptographic hashes for six malicious .url files used in the campaign, allowing Windows users to check whether they have been targeted by this exploit.