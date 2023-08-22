Technology

Infinix unveils INBook X3 Slim laptop models in India

Written by Akash Pandey August 22, 2023 | 02:21 pm 2 min read

The INBook X3 Slim is equipped with dual LED flash module to assist the web camera in low-light

Infinix has launched the INBook X3 Slim laptop in India, boasting a sleek design and an impressive feature list. The device is available in Red, Green, Grey, and Blue color options. Pricing starts at Rs. 33,990 for the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 model with 8GB/512GB configuration. The upper-end trims with i5 and i7 processors, cost Rs. 39,490 and Rs. 49,990, respectively. They come in a single configuration of 16GB/512GB. The laptop's open sale begins on August 25.

The specifications are quite impressive for the price

The INBook X3 Slim sports a sleek profile, an aluminum alloy finish, an HD camera, and a backlit keyboard. It packs dual speakers, featuring DTS audio processing. The laptop is 14.8mm thin and weighs just 1.24kg. There is a 14-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD panel, with 100% sRGB, 72% NTSC, and 300-nits of brightness.

The laptop supports fast charging and new-age connectivity standards

The INBook X3 Slim runs Windows 11 Home. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. It houses a 50Wh battery, which supports 65W Type-C charging, powering the laptop up to 60% in 55 minutes. On a full charge, you can enjoy up to 10 hours of video playback. There are a range of ports on offer, including Type-C, two USB 3.0, an HDMI 1.4, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an SD card slot.