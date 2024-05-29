Next Article

A shift to WebUI 2.0 has resulted in a 42% faster loading time

Microsoft Edge gets speed boost with WebUI 2.0 architecture migration

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:55 am May 29, 202411:55 am

What's the story Microsoft is taking significant steps to enhance the speed and responsiveness of its Edge browser. The tech giant is specifically focusing on the Browser Essentials menu, which provides data about Edge's performance. This menu has seen a 42% increase in speed, owing to a migration to WebUI 2.0 architecture. The enhanced speed is particularly noticeable on devices sans an SSD or with less than 8GB of RAM, where the menu is 76% faster.

New architecture

Microsoft's WebUI 2.0: A solution to bulky code bundles

Microsoft has developed WebUI 2.0 in response to the discovery, that many of Edge's components were utilizing excessively large code bundles. The new version addresses this issue by reducing the size of these bundles and adopting a more modular structure. "We now rely on a repository of web components that are tuned for performance on modern web engines," Microsoft stated, highlighting the efficiency of the new system.

Menu updates

Edge's favorites menu also benefits from speed enhancements

In addition to the Browser Essentials menu, Microsoft has also increased the speed of Microsoft Edge's favorites menu by 40% in build 124. Other features such as history, downloads, and wallet are slated to receive the WebUI 2.0 upgrade in the future. These improvements are part of Microsoft's broader initiative to enhance browser speed and user experience.