Garena Free Fire MAX codes for May 29 now available

By Mudit Dube 10:32 am May 29, 202410:32 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX, the enhanced version of the popular mobile battle royale game, has released its redeem codes for today. These codes offer players a chance to acquire exclusive in-game items such as skins, weapons, and bundles at no cost. Known for its improved graphics and smoother gameplay, the game provides a more immersive experience for players. 111 Dot Studios, the developer of Free Fire MAX, regularly releases new redeem codes offering free rewards to players.

Game rewards

Redeem codes are limited to 500 daily claims

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire MAX are limited to 500 daily claims. Additionally, each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which it becomes inactive, promoting continuous interaction with the platform. The redeem codes for today are as follows: Z9JXABY4K8UQ3NHD G7W4S9RQD3BJ1N6Y L5T9W7QK8E0P2HXJ M6V3S7N2A1G9C4RQ Y3E7C8V6T0B5W1QA X2N5C3M1R6J8V7ZA H4D2J5V6G9Q1FWLR U8K9P4D3J6R7XVZQ I0F3R1X5S7G4W6EU B9Y5X3H2T7U1JQ4L C6B8V1D2F9R3N7YK Q5U3H2V1M9D7G4KP P7Q5J9D1K6N3VRXF R2A4T7H1B8K9C6YW E9F3W6D8C2G4J1HZ N6H9W4S7D2R3G1CK D1U5V2H7K9C3B8JN S4A2Z6Q9X1F7H5VJ

Redemption process

How to redeem codes in Free Fire MAX

To redeem the codes and claim your rewards, players need to visit the official Garena Free Fire MAX rewards redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/. After logging into their registered account using Facebook, VK, Google, or X credentials, players must enter a redeem code from the list provided into the designated text field. By clicking on "Confirm," players can redeem the code and expect their rewards to be credited to their in-game mailbox within 24 hours.