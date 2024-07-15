Windows users brace for change: Microsoft sunsets Mail, Calendar apps
Microsoft is actively promoting its new Outlook app as the primary tool for all email needs within new Windows 11 devices. For existing Windows users, this move means replacing the older Outlook app along with email-handling apps such as the default Mail and Calendar apps. In its recent blog posts, the company has announced plans to phase out Mail and Calendar apps by the end of 2024. The phase-out process will begin with a forced transition on Windows 11.
Microsoft to remove switch-back option as well
Microsoft currently allows Outlook users to revert to the previous email experience, but this option is becoming increasingly limited. The company is gradually moving the switch-back option to the Settings app of Outlook, and when enabled users can only switch back to Mail and Calendar "temporarily." Upon closing these apps, they will be automatically switched back. This suggests that eventually, the toggle will be completely removed along with the Mail and Calendar app from the system.
More details on end of support dates awaited
Microsoft will provide more information on specific end of support dates in accordance with their Modern Policy for product lifecycles. The company currently notes that "support for Windows Mail, Calendar, and People is ending in 2024 so if you don't want to use the new Outlook for Windows after trying it, you'll need to move to a different application by the end of 2024."