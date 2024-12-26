Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Sonu Sood has declined offers for political roles, including Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha positions, citing his desire to maintain his independence and continue his philanthropic work without political ties.

Sonu Sood reveals refusing political positions

Why Sonu Sood refused CM, Deputy CM, Rajya Sabha roles

What's the story Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently revealed that he has been offered major political roles. These include offers to become a Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister and even a seat in the Rajya Sabha. Despite these tempting offers from powerful people, Sood is still reluctant to join politics. He revealed this during an interview with Humans of Bombay.

Hesitation explained

'I fear losing my independence': Sood on political offers

Sood expressed his fears, saying, "People join politics for two reasons: to earn money or to gain power. I'm not interested in either." He reiterated his dedication to helping people on his own, without any political affiliation. "If it's about helping people, I'm already doing that... If I want to help someone... I do it on my own," he added. "Tomorrow I might become accountable to someone else and that scares me. I fear losing my independence."

Perks of politics

'I would get high security, a house in Delhi...'

Sood also admitted to the privileges of being in politics, such as high security and a big position. "I would get high security, a house in Delhi, and a significant position. Someone told me that I'd have a letterhead with a government stamp, which holds immense power." "I said 'that sounds great and I like hearing it but I'm not ready right now.' Maybe a few years down the line I might feel differently. Who knows?"

Career focus

Sood's unwavering love for cinema and acting

Despite the political offers, Sood is still deeply passionate about his acting career. He said, "There's still an actor-director inside me. I love this world. I love cinema." The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Fateh. He added, "Maybe when I feel like I've done enough here, I'll think about something else. But for now, I'm an actor and I'll continue acting and directing."